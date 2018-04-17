BURBANK (CBSLA) — A truck overturned on the southbound 5 Freeway in Burbank early Tuesday, spilling its haul of scrap metal all across lanes, and into the northbound side.

The crash was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. after the truck crashed into a wall and overturned. Metal debris, including a water heater, was scattered across lanes

Northbound lanes remain open, but three right lanes and the Burbank offramp on the southbound side were shut down. The closure caused traffic to back up all the way to the 5/170 split in Arleta throughout the morning commute.

Front loaders were called in to help clean up the scrap metal from lanes.

According to the CHP, the closure is expected to last until at least 10 a.m.