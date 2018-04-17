INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a walk-up shooting at an Inglewood strip mall that killed two people Tuesday.

Inglewood Police Department patrol units responded to a radio call of multiple shooting victims down in the 1100 block of N. La Brea Ave. around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two male adult shooting victims, a police spokesperson stated. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a nearby trauma center where he was pronounced dead. A third victim remained in the hospital Tuesday night but was expected to survive.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two persons of interest — a man and a woman captured on security video during the shooting.

Maurice Distin was working at the counter of a restaurant nearby when bullets flew. After the gunfire died down, Distin says a man who had been shot knocked on the backdoor of the restaurant.

“He looked very uncomfortable. He looked hurt and he was bleeding,” he said, adding that the man wasn’t able to talk about what led up to the shooting.

“I don’t think he knew. It just happened so fast,” he said.

Neighbors say the violence is upsetting because the attack happened at an intersection that’s filled with businesses that get plenty of foot traffic.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said OrDeja Harmon. “My family is here. I have kids who walk in the neighborhood. We have kids that go to school here.”

Police say the shooting victim who ran into the restaurant survived and he was not in the car.

It was not immediately clear if the victims are connected to the shooter.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact the Inglewood Police Departments Homicide Section at 310-412-5246 or the 24-hour anonymous hotline number at “888-41-CRIME” (888-412-7463).

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)