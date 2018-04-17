FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A fiery big rig crash has shut down nearly all lanes of the Orange (57) Freeway in Fullerton, and it could be hours before the freeway reopens.

The crash was first reported at 3:31 a.m. at Imperial Highway, right at the border of Brea and Fullerton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The semi apparently crashed through a center divider wall, then exploded.

The truck ended up on its side in the northbound lanes, with its load of green bottles all over the center lanes. The driver was described as a man in his 30s who suffered some burns. He was taken to a hospital, where he is now in critical condition.

Just one southbound lane and the shoulder are open to traffic, and all northbound traffic has been diverted off the freeway. With the amount of debris in lanes, and oil spilled in the northbound lanes, authorities say partial closures will continue on the freeway until 1 p.m.