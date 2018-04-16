LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — Tonight a very big decision in Los Alamitos on its sanctuary city status. The city council is making the call on whether or not to opt out of the state’s sanctuary law.

As CBSLA’s Stacey Butler reports, emotions boiled over outside the Los Alamitos City Hall ahead of the vote as immigrant and civil rights groups clashed with Trump supporters over sanctuary law.

“I’m here to stand for immigrants. Legal immigrants,” said Gerald Thomas. “That’s the problem with their side. They’re not distinguishing between legal and illegal immigrant.”

“I think all people should be treated with dignity,” said Jan Meslan. “There’s a lot of hate against immigrants.”

Los Alamitos, the first California city to cast a preliminary vote to opt out of California’s sanctuary law, is considered ground zero for the battle against SB54.

Huge crowds protested outside as people lined up for hours to address the city council.

“What they’re doing right now is completely breaking up communities,” said Minerva Gomez.

“These policies put our society in jeopardy,” said Cyrus Hojjaty. “A lot of problems.”