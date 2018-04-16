LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new study out of the University of California, Los Angeles found that L.A.’s cost of living is the city’s biggest problem when looking at quality of life.

The city’s cost of living earned the lowest score among nine categories in this year’s Quality of Life Index out of UCLA.

Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky led the survey of 15,000 people living in L.A. County.

“Cost of living was rated at 43 on a scale of 10 to 100,” Yaroslavsky told CBS2’s Jo Kwon.

More than half of those surveyed said they worry they’ll be forced to leave the city and relocate due to the rising cost of living, while nearly a quarter of people surveyed said they worry about becoming homeless.

“The takeaway of the survey this year is that younger people, 18 to 29-year-olds and even 18 to 39-year-olds, are less optimistic about their life and quality of life in Los Angeles,” Yaroslavsky said.

Education earned the second lowest score on the index with a score of 48.

The survey also asked about residents’ access to schools in their neighborhood, as well as quality of education and funding.