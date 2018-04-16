LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — With homelessness on a sharp rise in Los Angeles – and looming as a potential blemish on his political record ahead of a possible White House run – Mayor Eric Garcetti plans to call for citywide implementation of temporary emergency shelters Monday during his annual State of the City address at City Hall.

Garcetti plans to propose spending $430 million in the year that begins July 1 on housing and other services for thousands of people living on the streets in the nation’s second largest city. That’s more than double the amount the city is spending in the current year.

The shelters, in the form of trailers, large tents or safe parking facilities, would be paid for with $20 million from the general fund and include services provided with money from the county, according to Matt Szabo, Garcetti’s deputy chief of staff.

Even at a time when the economy has been healthy, homeless encampments have spread widely across Los Angeles.

The mayor will detail his plans Monday in a speech to City Council.

Those plans include investing millions of new dollars for temporary housing, along with more funds for cleaning up neighborhoods.

Most of the $430 million will come from borrowing authorized by voters in 2016 to address homelessness.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)