SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a grand slam, Matt Kemp had a three-run homer and Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out nine in six strong innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the San Diego Padres 10-3 Monday night.

Grandal, acquired from San Diego in a trade for Kemp in December 2014, hit his third career slam with two outs in the ninth off Kazuhisa Makita.

Kemp, booed by Padres fans as he came to the plate in the third, elicited cheers from Dodgers fans at Petco Park when he drove the first pitch he saw from lefty Robbie Erlin (0-2) an estimated 399 feet to left-center to highlight the inning, which was a mess for the Padres.

Third baseman Christian Villanueva and right fielder Hunter Renfroe committed errors that allowed Chris Taylor and Corey Seager to reach safely at the start of the inning. Enrique Hernandez hit an RBI single, Cody Bellinger had a base hit and Kemp launched his second home run for a 6-2 lead.

Kemp was the centerpiece of San Diego general manager A.J. Preller’s wild shopping spree in the winter of 2014, acquired in a five-player trade with the Dodgers that sent Grandal to Los Angeles. That win-now approach with high-price veterans failed. Kemp was traded to Atlanta on July 30, 2016. The Braves dealt him to Los Angeles on Dec. 16.

Grandal hit an RBI double in the second, one batter after Kemp was thrown out by center fielder Franchy Cordero while trying to stretch a single.

Ryu (2-0) won his second straight start. His nine strikeouts were a season high and he walked none while allowing two runs and three hits. His only big mistake was a two-run homer by Villanueva in the second that came with Renfroe aboard on a leadoff double.

Villanueva has homered in three straight games and has six overall.

Erlin started in place of Luis Perdomo, suspended five games for his role in a brawl at Colorado on Wednesday. Erlin made his first start since April 17, 2016, against Arizona. He made three starts that season before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He missed all of last season and began this season in San Diego’s bullpen.

Erlin lasted three innings, giving up six runs, four earned, and six hits while striking out four and walking one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF Wil Myers, on the disabled list with a nerve irritation in his right arm, is scheduled to start a rehab assignment at Class A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. He could rejoin the Padres on Friday for the start of a series at Arizona.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (0-2, 5.09 ERA) is scheduled to start the second game of the three-game series Tuesday night.

Padres: RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-2, 5.27) is still looking for his first win with the Padres. He and INF Chase Headley were obtained from the New York Yankees in the offseason for OF Jabari Blash.

