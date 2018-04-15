LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of going on a terrifying crime spree in the West Adams District.

The incident unfolded just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man drove near 54st and Manhattan and allegedly started shooting. Then, police say, he is suspected of carjacking a woman at a motel a few blocks away and kidnapping her.

The man is accused of forcing her to drive to a nearby Burger King on Jefferson and Crenshaw. That’s where police say he ran out of the car and went into the busy restaurant holding a gun.

Witnesses described the scary moments:

“I’ve seen a dude come around the other side and I looked up and he had a big, ole’ gun,” said Adrian Bolding, a witness. “And I was like, ‘Oh, it’s time to get out of here.’ ”

Bolding said he and others started moving toward the door, and then ran out of the location.

“And that’s when I looked back and I see him coming out the door with the gun so we all ran between the cars,” he said.

The LAPD SWAT team surrounded the restaurant for hours but the man somehow managed to get away.

No one was hurt.