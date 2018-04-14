LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – A man was found dead and a woman was rescued early Saturday morning in a house fire in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Lakewood.

The blaze was reported at 1:30 a.m. in the 19000 block of Corby Avenue by neighbors who saw smoke and called 911, according to L.A. County Fire Department.

Neighbors ran into the home and pulled a woman out of a back bedroom. However, when firefighters made entry, they found a man deceased in the front of the home.

Firefighters said they arrived on scene to find three sides of the home fully ablaze.

“It was heavy fire involvement when units arrived, with smoke and fire showing from three sides of the building — front, side and rear — so it was a pretty strong fight for roughly 30 minutes before we had knockdown,” L.A. County Fire Capt. Kevin Laidlaw said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, but her condition was not known, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports. No names were released.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Arson Explosives Detail were investing the cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death.