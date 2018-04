Frontman Of OC Metal Band AHC Arrested On Suspicion Of Guitar TheftsCosta Mesa police say Cameron Heacock, the 40-year-old frontman of American Head Charge, was pulled over Wednesday after allegedly driving a stolen van out of a Motel 6 on Harbor Blvd.

Disgusting Or Delicious? Heinz Wants To Make #Mayochup A Thing, Throwing #FrySauce Boosters Into The Fry FrayHeinz put out a Twitter poll this week saying if they received half a million "yes" votes, they would release the product to "you saucy Americans."

More Than 3K Without Power In Miracle Mile, WeHo As High Winds Whip Through SoCalPower was out in the area south of Wilshire Blvd. and west of La Cienega after a transformer blew.

List Of Wines Cited In Lawsuit As Having High Arsenic LevelsThe 83 bottles of wine cited in a lawsuit this week as having dangerously high levels of arsenic came from 28 California wineries and were bottled under 31 different brand labels. Some of the labels included several different types of wine, such as merlot, chardonnay, burgundy, rose, etc.

OC Cheerleading Club Volunteer, Father Out On Bail After Allegations Of Child Annoyance, Inappropriate Texting With TeenMike Patrick Thomas of Tustin is suspected of engaging in similar behavior with another teen three years ago.

Suspect Leads Police On A 90-Minute Pursuit Across Two CountiesA long, wild police pursuit that included the driver heading the opposite way on a Southland freeway ended in Hawthorne Thursday.

Dog Fighting For Its Life After Rattlesnake Bite, Family Left With Thousands In Vet BillsIt was a sleepless night for the family after their dog had a run-in with a rattlesnake in their backyard.

DMV Glitch Might Affect Recent Payments For Tags, Licenses, Says Agency"Transactions completed online, by phone and at Self-Service Terminals could be affected," the agency said on its website.

In-N-Out Takes Aussie Burger Chain To CourtIn-N-Out is taking Australian burger chain “Down N’ Out” to federal court, claiming the business is mimicking its offerings and misleading customers hungry for American-style burgers.

Darling, There's A Chance To Get A Piece Of Hollywood History At Zsa Zsa Gabor AuctionIf you ever wanted a taste of what it was like to be a pre-Kardashian, Hollywood socialite, now is your chance.