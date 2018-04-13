LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Grammy-winning band Huey Lewis & The News has canceled all remaining performances in 2018 after Lewis revealed he has suffered hearing loss.

Lewis made the announcement on Twitter, saying he “lost most” of his hearing before a show in Dallas earlier this year.

“Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch,” Lewis wrote.

He was later diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, an inner ear disorder that causes episodes of vertigo and fluctuating hearing loss.

The band behind such 1980s hits as “Heart of Rock & Roll”, “I Want A New Drug”, and “If This Is It” was scheduled to play several dates in upcoming weeks, including a show at Pala Casino outside Temecula next month.

Read the entire statement from Huey Lewis below:



“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer. The doctors believe I have and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again. Sincerely Huey”