LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s good, but not great, following heart surgery.

The 70-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor on Thursday released a short video on Twitter updating his condition and thanking people for the support.

Schwarzenegger says he’s feeling better, but he’s “not great yet.” He was seated at a chessboard, which he says he uses to freshen his mind and memory.

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled heart procedure on March 29. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced.

He was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on April 6.

