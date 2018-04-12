LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of Southern California has installed a mural on campus that some students say is offensive and racist.

The mural, which reads “DISMANTLE WHITENESS AND MISOGYNY ON THIS CAMPUS”, was commissioned by the USC Annenberg Institute for Diversity and Empowerment and put up on March 22 by art collective When Women Disrupt, according to the Daily Trojan.

While Annenberg Institute for Diversity and Empowerment faculty co-director Alison Trope had initially hoped for the piece to be installed along Watt Way, one of the most visited areas on campus, approval was denied and it ended up at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, the Trojan reported.

Trope tweeted a photo of the work shortly after it was installed.

According to the When Women Disrupt website – which features work by artists Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, Jessica Sabogal and Melinda James with messages such as “I Will Not Mourn The Decline Of Whiteness In My America” and “Our Nation Will Not Be Defined By Whiteness” – the group seeks to “travel from one city to the next, in republican areas, to force a new dialogue.”

“Using public art as our tool, we will disrupt white supremacy and the oppressive rhetoric that has been fueled by our current political climate”, a statement on the site reads.

Some took to social media to express their outrage over the mural.

Mural at USC “dismantle whiteness and misogyny on this campus.” Message I take from this? All white people should leave immediately! — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) April 12, 2018

@USC has mural on campus saying, “dismantle the whiteness.” From their site… USC leader supports, “inclusion,” in SOTU address, USC’s Associates mission speaks of teaching, “the humanities,” & Trojan Debate Squad touts their acceptance of diff ppl/opinions. OHHH, THE HYPOCRISY. pic.twitter.com/rEv93Q5XZl — Jackhole🧟‍♀️Zombie (@JackholeZombie) April 12, 2018

@USC So you want to ban Whiteness from campus? Perhaps White Californians should stop funding you?? Time to stop all of this racist rhetoric. — GER (@ger845) April 12, 2018

A mural on the campus of USC. Can somebody please explain to me how this is not racist? Could you imagine the exact same mural, displayed at the same university, that replaced the word whiteness with the word blackness? pic.twitter.com/k6CP8cK9hu — Baldmtnman (@Baldmtnman1) April 12, 2018

Does this USC mural look like MLK's dream regarding content of character over skin color to you? pic.twitter.com/KUg0zpZXJ0 — HiCaliberLi'lGal (@HiCaliberLilGal) April 12, 2018

@USC what does dismantle the whiteness exactly mean??? I would really like an explanation! — Sadie Hamilton (@_pRiNcEsS__eViL) April 12, 2018

It’s not clear how the long the installation is expected to remain displayed on campus.