PHELAN (CBSLA) — Dozens of dogs have been rescued after police say the owner was selling sick pups to people across Southern California.

Thirty-two dogs were brought into the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley Wednesday. Veterinarians say they all tested positive for parasites.

Elijah Kenny owned the dogs. He says he didn’t understand it when animal control came to his phelan home and took them into protective custody.

“It makes me really sad to hear that. I do the best of my ability to take care of the dogs. I de-worm them and give them the shots that are needed and take care of them,” Kenny said, adding, “When they told me somebody made a report that we were keeping the dogs unclean, I was absolutely shocked.”

The sheriff’s department says it’s not that Kenny wasn’t taking care of his own dogs. They say his family was running an illegal breeding operation, and their search warrant came after a longterm investigation into animal neglect and cruelty.

Kenny admits he’s sold a few litters of puppies through online sites like Craigslist.

“I haven’t heard anything about complaints of dogs being sick or any health problems at all,” he said.

But the Humane Society tells us they are continuing to get calls from people throughout Southern California who say they bought dogs from the Kenny family that died soon afterwards.

“As far as I know, all the dogs were healthy when I gave them to them. If they were getting sick, it’s from their poor care, not mine,” he said.

The Humane Society says they’ll keep the dogs until their investigation is complete. They want anyone who thinks they might have purchased a sick dog to come forward.