SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Large amounts of loose marijuana washed ashore on Santa Barbara’s West Beach, and a viral video depicting the stash is sparking interest nationwide.

The video shows two men collecting the pot along the sand between Sea Landing and Stearns Wharf. Erik Engebretson, a supervisor for Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, says the marijuana was first spotted by a dredging company nearly two weeks ago, floating loose in the water offshore.

Engebretson says the Harbor Patrol picked up larger quantities of the marijuana but admits smaller portions may have gone unnoticed. Local and federal authorities are investigating the incident as a possible smuggling case.