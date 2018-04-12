LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood’s largest acting union on Thursday called for an end to auditions and business meetings in hotel rooms and private homes.

SAG-AFTRA’s announcement comes in the wake of countless sexual-misconduct and abuse scandals, such as those involving Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of misconduct, often perpetrated in hotel rooms, as well as initiatives to improve workplace safety such as the Time’s Up movement.

The actor’s union released new policies regarding code of conduct within the guild, asking producers and other studio executives “to stop holding professional meetings in these high-risk locations and find alternative, appropriate locations for professional meetings.”

The guideline goes on to state that if no reasonable alternative location can be found or decided upon, the union recommends members bring a “support peer,” or second individual, of their choosing to meetings.

“We are committed to addressing the scenario that has allowed predators to exploit performers behind closed doors under the guise of a professional meeting,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris.

SAG-AFTRA says the guideline is a reflection of the union’s “dedication to upholding professional standards and addressing the unprofessional and unlawful workplace culture that too many of our members face.”