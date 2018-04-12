SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The co-captain of the Tustin High School cheerleading booster club accused of “child annoyance” and inappropriate texting with the girl was out on bail Thursday after posting bail.

Mike Patrick Thomas of Tustin was booked this week on suspicion of child annoyance “”inappropriate contact, text messaging and conversations” with the girl.

“If that was my child, you know, like, I would be upset. I wouldn’t want an older man talking or texting,” said Norma Arteaga, a mother of a student at Tustin High. “He shouldn’t be. There’s no reason for him to be.”

“That shouldn’t have happened in the first place,” echoed daughter Marilyn. “There’s no reason for him to be talking inappropriately to a young student.”

Still, some parents who know the 50-year-old father are defending him, saying the allegations against him are false. They refused to go on camera with a CBS2 News reporter, but they did say he has two daughters who attend Tustin High.

At least one of them is in the booster club, they said.

No one answered the door at Thomas’ home Thursday.

Thomas is suspected of engaging in similar behavior with another teen three years ago, detectives said. The girl, who has since graduated, never reported the behavior to police.

Thomas posted bond on his $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Orange County Sheriff’s investigators at (714)647-7064 or (714)647-7000.