COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A vocalist for a popular Southern California metal band has been arrested after police say they found more than a dozen stolen guitars in his possession.

Costa Mesa police say Cameron Heacock, the 40-year-old frontman of American Head Charge, was pulled over Wednesday after allegedly driving a stolen van out of a Motel 6 on Harbor Blvd.

Detectives say the van was packed with stolen property. Authorities say the investigation led to a storage space where more stolen merchandise was discovered.

Thirteen guitars — among them a Gibson Les Paul and a Fender Stratocaster — and a motorcycle were among the items uncovered.

Nine of the instruments were taken from Guitar Center in Fountain Valley, according to investigators. Employees say more than $10,000-worth of gear has been returned.

Police are working to find the owners of the remaining four guitars, as well as the other stolen property.