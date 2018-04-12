COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A vocalist for a popular Southern California metal band has been arrested after police say they found more than a dozen stolen guitars in his possession.
Costa Mesa police say Cameron Heacock, the 40-year-old frontman of American Head Charge, was pulled over Wednesday after allegedly driving a stolen van out of a Motel 6 on Harbor Blvd.
Detectives say the van was packed with stolen property. Authorities say the investigation led to a storage space where more stolen merchandise was discovered.
Thirteen guitars — among them a Gibson Les Paul and a Fender Stratocaster — and a motorcycle were among the items uncovered.
Nine of the instruments were taken from Guitar Center in Fountain Valley, according to investigators. Employees say more than $10,000-worth of gear has been returned.
Police are working to find the owners of the remaining four guitars, as well as the other stolen property.