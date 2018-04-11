(CNN) — President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday morning that the mood in the White House was “very calm” despite an avalanche of reports that he’s reeling over developments related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

But Trump also called out embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions, is under consideration by the President to be fired in a potential effort to put greater limits on Mueller.

“So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House,” Trump first tweeted, adding that the state of the West Wing is “very calm and calculated.”

The President continued: “I (we) are doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus. No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!”

Trump later conflated the Mueller probe with rising US tensions with Russia.

“Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama,” he said. “Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!”

Rosenstein authored a memo criticizing James Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, and the note was later cited as justification for firing the FBI director. Rosenstein also signed one application for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page, according to a Republican House memo released in February.

Trump’s tweets come following a slew of updates to Mueller’s case.

On Monday, it was revealed that Mueller referred federal prosecutors to obtain a search warrant on Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump called the raid a “disgraceful situation” and an “attack on our country.”

The President and his legal team are also re-evaluating whether Trump should sit down for an interview with Mueller’s team.

Trump has vented many times before at what he sees as the utter injustice of the Mueller probe and at his subordinates, like Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He thinks they should be protecting him, not enabling the probe.

But sources inside the White House have told CNN they have never seen the President so furious, and they sense something felt different this time.

Trump on Twitter Wednesday morning also issued a rare personal warning against Russia, telling the country to “get ready” for a US missile strike in Syria and saying their country “shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

