LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Mariah Carey is opening up about her struggles with bipolar disorder.

In a People magazine article due on newsstands Friday, the singer says she didn’t believe it when she was first diagnosed after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001.

The 48-year-old says she lived in denial and feared someone would expose her, but now no longer lives in isolation after seeking treatment.

Carey is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II, which involves periods of depression and hypomania, which involves irritability. She says she’s taking medication that’s not making her feel too tired or sluggish.

Carey says, “I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

The singer is back in the studio working on an album due later this year.

