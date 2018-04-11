LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A resident doctor from Long Beach was arrested Wednesday in a child predator sting.

LAPD investigators say their three-month online investigation led them to 35-year-old Jonathon Ellis.

On Wednesday morning, they arrested Ellis for contacting and sending sexually explicit images over the internet to someone he thought was an underage girl; it was actually an undercover police officer who was posing as a 16 year old.

A spokesperson for the department says Ellis studied medicine in Henderson, Nevada and now works as a resident physician in Long Beach. Investigators did not say where he is practicing. They believe there may be more victims out there and want them to come forward.

CBS2/KCAL9 talked to neighbors at an apartment complex linked to Ellis in record searches. Some neighbors didn’t know him, but one told us they saw the arrest go down in the morning.

“The FBI and a bunch of cops were here this morning and apparently something happened so [there was] a lot of commotion. It was a little scary for this quiet little apartment complex so, yeah, everyone’s a little shaken up,” neighbor Joe Eimers said.

Victims and those with information are asking to contact LAPD’s Human Trafficking Unit.