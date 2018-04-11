The record-breaking music video for Despacito disappeared temporarily from YouTube on Tuesday due a security breach affecting video platform Vevo.

Five days ago, Luis Fonsi’s video racked up the most views in YouTube history, topping 5 billion. Its disappearance was not unique. More than a dozen other singers, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Drake and Shakira, were also affected by Tuesday’s disruption.

“Vevo can confirm that a number of videos in its catalogue were subject to a security breach today, which has now been contained,” a Vevo spokeswoman said in a statement. “We are working to reinstate all videos affected and our catalogue to be restored to full working order. We are continuing to investigate the source of the breach.”

The cover image for Despacito was temporarily replaced with an image of masked figures wielding guns.

Some of the affected videos also had their titles replaced with “hacked by Kuroi’sh and Prosox,” according to screenshots. Others had the words “free Palestine” written underneath them. The content of some of the videos that remained online reportedly was unaltered.

Youtube got hacked. Duh, like 10+ videos title were being changed at 10 april 2018. After that I do some little research, I've found a video that those hacker were a french hacker. Anyway good fortnite meme guys ayy.#youtube #hack #trending #youtuber #hacking pic.twitter.com/W9Rcu92YWj — RYUUKΞNXD (@The_RealRyuuken) April 10, 2018

It's not a @YouTube hack on Despacito, Shakira, etc., its a @Vevo hack. Vevo videos (and their titles) are automatically uploaded to YouTube. See:

"x – Hacked by Prosox & Kuroi'SH". pic.twitter.com/L9lYThGjO9 — Graham Smith 🤖 (@Grezztweets) April 10, 2018

Tuesday’s security breach solely affected a handful of video that originate on Vevo. It did not affect YouTube more widely, although the hosting platform did pitch in to help while Vevo was dealing with the problem. “After seeing unusual upload activity on a handful of Vevo channels, we worked quickly with our partner to disable access while they investigate the issue,” a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement.

Vevo was previously a victim of hacking in September, although it wasn’t videos that were affected then. Instead, internal company documents were leaked online.