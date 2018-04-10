IRVINE (CBSLA) – A water main break caused flooding that closed a major roadway in Irvine Tuesday morning.

Sometime before 6 a.m., a water main broke around the 2100 block of Michelson Drive, sending water gushing in the roadway and creating a sinkhole.

The flooding closed northbound Jamboree Road between Michelson Drive and the 405 Freeway, along with westbound Michelson Drive between Loop and Jamboree roads. Commuters were advised to avoid the area.

Crews were working to repair the damage and clear the pooled water. Irvine police told CBS2 the cause of the break was not immediately known. There was no word on when the roads would reopen.

A water main break created a sinkhole in Irvine, Calif. April 10, 2018.

