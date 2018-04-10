VALENCIA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a family of four from the Santa Clarita community of Valencia who disappeared last week while on a road trip from Oregon to California.

The Thottapilly family were driving from Portland to San Jose when they lost contact with relatives on Thursday, April 5, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reports.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday that it was aware of the report and that San Jose police are handing the case.

“We will provide updates when we receive more info,” the sheriff’s department said.

According to a missing person bulletin posted by relatives, the family was last heard from near the Oregon-California border, possibly near the Northern California community of Klamath or in the Redwood National and State Parks. They were driving a maroon-colored Honda Pilot, relatives said.

No further details were confirmed with authorities.

The missing Thottapilly family consists of 42-year-old Sandeep, his 38-year-old wife Soumya and their children: 12-year-old Siddhant and 9-year-old Saachi.

Saachi attends Meadows Elementary School in Santa Clarita, the Signal reports. Siddhant graduated from Meadows last year.