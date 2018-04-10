Filed Under:Car Into Restaurant, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A car plowed into a light pole, sending it into a South Los Angeles restaurant, and burst into flames early Tuesday, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

The crash into Gus Jr, at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and San Pedro St., happened at about 3:40 a.m. The driver evidently lost control of the small green 4-door sedan and took out a light pole, which then fell into the restaurant.

car into south la building Driver Missing After Crash Knocks Light Pole Into South LA Restaurant

(credit: CBS)

The car then burst into flames, leaving it a charred and twisted shell with just a bit of its green paint still visible as it was loaded on to a flatbed tow truck.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was nowhere to be found following the crash.

Even with a shattered front corner window, a worker was inside the restaurant just a few hours after the crash, firing up the grill to get ready for customers.

