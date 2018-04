LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An officer-involved shooting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza was reported at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Breaking: #LAPD says an officer involved shooting happened at Sears store at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza at 5:41pm. Details to come. — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) April 11, 2018

No one has been transported from the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Dept. said.

A witness told a news photographer at the scene there was a man with a knife, and the LAPD has acknowledged the OIS, but have not confirmed anyone was hit, City News Service reported.

This story will be updated periodically. Hit “refresh” for updates.