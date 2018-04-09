HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County fire crews put out a fire in one unit of a three-story apartment building in the 400 block of Herondo Street in Hermosa Beach.

Initial reports from the scene indicated there were police inside the building, possibly dealing with an armed suspect barricaded in a bathroom.

The Hermosa Beach Police Department said that no gunman was found and that the resident could have been suffering from a psychiatric condition induced by possible drug use. Officials also said that the fire was started by the resident.

