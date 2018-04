HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man is on top of construction crane in Hollywood, where fire crews and crisis negotiators are on the scene.

LAFD personnel were called to the 6100 block of W. Hollywood Blvd., where the man stood approximately 200 feet above ground as crowds gathered below.

SKY2 was overhead, where the man could be seen scaling the crane’s structure with an American flag draped around him.

This story is developing.