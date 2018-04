MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a car flew off a freeway in Mission Hills.

LAFD personnel responded to the scene in the 15500 block of W. Chatsworth St., near the 118 Freeway’s Sepulveda Blvd. off-ramp, at 9:40 p.m.

A male passenger and a female driver were both transported in critical condition.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.