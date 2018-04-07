EL SERENO (CBSLA) – A woman and a dog were found dead by firefighters in a burning home in El Sereno Saturday morning, near California State University, Los Angeles.

At approximately 7:33 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the 5300 block of East Bohlig Road to find a one-story home ablaze.

About 35 firefighters knocked down the flames within 16 minutes. However, when they entered the home, they found a woman and her dog dead inside, LAFD reports. The victim was not immediately identified.

The woman’s cause of death and the cause of the fire are both under investigation. LAFD did not disclose whether arson is suspected.

The L.A. County Fire Department also assisted in the firefight.