INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A wanted felon was in custody Saturday after leading authorities on a chase from Redondo Beach to Inglewood, where it ended in a fiery crash with an airport shuttle van that injured two other people.

Redondo Beach police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the area of 152nd Street and Inglewood Avenue in Lawndale for a possible stolen vehicle with paper plates.

The driver failed to stop and led police on a 10-minute chase through Lawndale and Hawthorne before crashing 8 miles away in the area of Century and Crenshaw boulevards in Inglewood, said Redondo Beach police Sgt. Brian Weiss.

The woman crashed the car into a pole and then into an airport shuttle van, injuring two civilians, Weiss said. The two were treated for minor injuries, he said.

Police discovered the woman was on probation in three counties and was a wanted felon for carjacking, according to Weiss. They also confirmed the vehicle she was driving was stolen out of Redondo Beach, he said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for minor injuries she sustained in the crash and is expected to be booked later Saturday, he said. Her name was not immediately disclosed.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)