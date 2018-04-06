SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of arson fires that occurred at Mission Viejo High School and a local mall over the past week.

Jack Frye of Lake Forest was arrested Wednesday on six counts of arson and one count of attempted arson. Frye is a former student at Mission Viejo High.

Frye is accused of setting six fires and attempting to set a seventh at Mission Viejo High and the Kaleidoscope mall between March 28 and April 4, the Orange County Fire Authority and O.C. Sheriff’s Department said in a joint news release.

He was arrested while attempting to set the seventh fire, authorities said.

There were no reports of any injuries from the fires. There was no word on a financial estimate of the damage.

Frye is being held on $500,000 bail. He will be arraigned Friday in Santa Ana.