DEVELOPING: M5.3 Quake Hits Near Channel Islands; No Tsunami Threat | 'Is It Gonna Get Stronger?': SoCal Reacts | RESOURCES: Top 10 Earthquake Survival Kit Must-Haves | Tips For Earthquake Preparedness | Guide To Emergency Planning For FamiliesEmergency Preparedness Resources In OC
Filed Under:mission viejo

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of arson fires that occurred at Mission Viejo High School and a local mall over the past week.

Jack Frye of Lake Forest was arrested Wednesday on six counts of arson and one count of attempted arson. Frye is a former student at Mission Viejo High.

Frye is accused of setting six fires and attempting to set a seventh at Mission Viejo High and the Kaleidoscope mall between March 28 and April 4, the Orange County Fire Authority and O.C. Sheriff’s Department said in a joint news release.

He was arrested while attempting to set the seventh fire, authorities said.

There were no reports of any injuries from the fires. There was no word on a financial estimate of the damage.

Frye is being held on $500,000 bail. He will be arraigned Friday in Santa Ana.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch