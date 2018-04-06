CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – A driver was killed when he lost control of his car and slammed into a median in Culver City early Friday morning.

The crash occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Washington Boulevard, between Helms and Sherbourne avenues.

Culver City police told CBS2 that investigators believe the driver and sole occupant was speeding when his Honda Civic struck a median and wrapped around a tree. The impact was so strong, it sent car parts about 100 feet down the road.

“It didn’t even really sound like a crash, it sounded more like an explosion, because it was so instantaneous.” witness Koral Simpson told CBS2.

Simpson said she and others ran to the vehicle, where they found the man trapped inside.

“First thing I tried to do was open the driver’s side door, ran out into the road and waved someone down to call 911,” Simpson said.

Simpson said the man had a pulse, but was not responsive. Paramedics arrived on scene, and pronounced him dead.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said the victim is a Hispanic man in his 30s. His name was not released.

Washington Boulevard was shut down for several hours while police cleared the scene.