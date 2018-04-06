GARDENA (CBSLA) — The men who died in a fiery crash in Gardena this week might have been yet two more victims of a street race gone wrong.

Dramatic video of the crash shows the 2006 Chevrolet Corvette skidding across a parking lot and slamming into a building near the intersection of Crenshaw and West El Segundo Boulevard Wednesday evening.

For a second night, mourners arrived at the scene where driver Jose Padilla of Hawthorne was ejected from his vehicle. A male passenger who was also killed has not been identified publicly.

Police say Padilla lost control of the sports car, hit the curb and slammed into a power pole, leaving the Corvette unrecognizable.

No other cars were involved in the crash, though witnesses said Padilla was racing another vehicle shortly before the collision.

Police were near the scene monitoring for drag racers in the area Friday night.