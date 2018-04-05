BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – The 4-year-old son of actress Jaime King was hit by shards of glass Wednesday afternoon when a man jumped onto a car and shattered a windshield in Beverly Hills, police said.

The 47-year-old suspect, identified as Paul Francis Floyd, vandalized two cars at around 4:43 p.m. in the 400 block of Bedford Drive, according to Beverly Hills police.

Police said Floyd jumped onto the trunk of a car as it was parked along a curb while King’s son was strapped in a booster seat. The female driver, a friend of King’s, was in the front seat at the time. King herself was not in the vehicle, police said.

Floyd shattered the rear windshield and glass then struck the boy, who was in the back seat, police said. When King’s friend jumped out of the car to confront Floyd, he threw a can at her.

Prior to this attack, Floyd also kicked and damaged a second car which was stopped at the apron of a nearby driveway, police disclosed.

During the attacks, paparazzi happened to be in the area and photographed a portion of the incidents, police said.

The extent of the boy’s injuries were unclear.

Officers responded and arrested Floyd on charges of felony child endangerment, felony vandalism and misdemeanor battery. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

King is best known for her role on the series “Hart of Dixie.” She will also be appearing in the new “Ocean’s 8” film.