DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A magnitude-5.3 temblor rocked Southern California Thursday, and along with the usual and immediate social media reaction with familiar videos of lamps swaying overhead, some people in Downtown L.A. told CBS2 News it was their first time experiencing one of the region’s only natural drawbacks.
The quake with the epicenter about 28 miles southwest of Santa Cruz happened around 12:30 p.m., prime time in DTLA.
One woman who was in town on a business trip said she was on the 24th floor of a building when it happened.
“I just know things were moving, and then I was like, ‘Wait, was that what I think it was?” said the woman. It was the first earthquake she’d ever felt. “It was a great welcome, definitely woke me up,” the woman chuckled. “I just want to get myself a T-shirt that says, ‘I survived my first earthquake.'”
For one woman on the floor below her, it wasn’t such a big deal.
“It wasn’t super scary, but you could definitely feel there’s like rolling underneath,” she said.
This being the home of Hollywood, plenty of stars took to Twitter, because they feel earthquakes just like regular folk. Even the show “The Walking Dead” showed its feels about the tremor.
Apparently, some people were caught by surprise in the the bathroom, which was a first for comedian Andy Richter.
No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the earthquake.