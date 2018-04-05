DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A magnitude-5.3 temblor rocked Southern California Thursday, and along with the usual and immediate social media reaction with familiar videos of lamps swaying overhead, some people in Downtown L.A. told CBS2 News it was their first time experiencing one of the region’s only natural drawbacks.

The quake with the epicenter about 28 miles southwest of Santa Cruz happened around 12:30 p.m., prime time in DTLA.

One woman who was in town on a business trip said she was on the 24th floor of a building when it happened.

“I just know things were moving, and then I was like, ‘Wait, was that what I think it was?” said the woman. It was the first earthquake she’d ever felt. “It was a great welcome, definitely woke me up,” the woman chuckled. “I just want to get myself a T-shirt that says, ‘I survived my first earthquake.'”

For one woman on the floor below her, it wasn’t such a big deal.

“It wasn’t super scary, but you could definitely feel there’s like rolling underneath,” she said.

This being the home of Hollywood, plenty of stars took to Twitter, because they feel earthquakes just like regular folk. Even the show “The Walking Dead” showed its feels about the tremor.

When you see your buddy after a small LA #earthquake pic.twitter.com/LihAHONy7s — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 5, 2018

OMG just felt an #earthquake in #LA 😳 always frightening! — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) April 5, 2018

I looked around but no one was there but me and the quake. #earthquake #californiaearthquake — Gary Busey (@THEGaryBusey) April 5, 2018

Earthquake? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 5, 2018

Ah, the old "seasick" style earthquake. I'm gonna be dizzy the rest of the day. 🤢 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 5, 2018

Apparently, some people were caught by surprise in the the bathroom, which was a first for comedian Andy Richter.

I have lived in California for 17 years now, and today was my third on-the-toilet earthquake. I bet that’s about average. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 5, 2018

Thank you earthquake for correcting my aim and allowing me to pee inside the toilet for once in my life. — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 5, 2018

No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the earthquake.