SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – A 40-year-old landscaper was rescued by firefighters Wednesday afternoon after falling into an abandoned 60-foot well near the Santa Barbara Mission.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Dave Zaniboni reports that the man was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries after falling into the well before 3 p.m. on a property in the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol, near Rocky Nook Park and the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

According to KEYT-TV, the victim was doing landscaping work when the well’s cement covering gave way and he fell to the bottom, becoming trapped in waist deep water. People nearby noticed he was missing and then heard his calls for help.

It took responding county and city firefighters about 90 minutes to get a firefighter down into the well and help hoist the man to safety. He was conscious throughout the rescue, officials told KEYT.

He is believed to have suffered a broken leg, KEYT said.

He is expected to make a full recovery. His name was not released.