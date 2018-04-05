Breweries

Modern Times

Boochcraft

101 Cider

Craftsman

Smog City

Three Weavers

El Segundo

Beachwood

The Bruery

Cellador Ales

Homage

Green Cheek

Phantom Carriage

Mumford

LA Ale Works

Mikkeller SD

State Brewing

Good Beer

Dry River

Frogtown

Transplants

House Beer

Solarc

Ace Cider

Alesmith

Arrow Lodge

Arts District

Babe’s Brew

Brewyard

Common Cider

Concrete Jungle

Drakes

Eagle Rock

Eel River

Einstok

Epic

Founder’s

Gunwhale Ales

Hokulea

Honest Abe Cider

Indie

Karl Strauss

LB Beer

Local Craft Beer

Made West

Offshoot

Poseidon

SKA

Stone Brewing

Telegraph

Ten Mile

Terreux

Verdugo West

Wire Tap

Yorkshire Square

Zona Rosa

TICKET INFORMATION

There are two types of tickets available to purchase for Eat Drink Vegan 2018:

General Admission

– 2pm entry

– 4oz souvenir tasting glass

– unlimited pours of craft beer, wine, kombucha, cold brew, craft sodas and tea

– access to 100+ restaurants, food trucks, carts and food vendors

– shop at boutiques and body care shops

– food sold separately

VIP Tickets

– 12pm entry

– unlimited pours of all beverages, including exclusive VIP pours

– 8 oz upgraded glass

– access to the VIP lounge

– everything included in the GA ticket

– VIP exclusive food items

They will also be offering fast passes. Every food vendor will have a separate fast pass line. An all day fast pass is included in VIP tickets, Early Session is 2-4:30pm and Late Session is from 4:30pm to 7pm. For more information, including buying tickets, visit Tickets.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Gates open at 12pm for VIP ticket holders and 2pm for General Admission

Last Pour is at 7pm

Passes can be upgraded once you’re at the festival (if VIP tickets are still available)

All ages

Ages 16-20 required a General Admission ticket to get in

Ages 5-15 required admission with a Child Ticket