Eat Drink Vegan began as a small gathering in The Roxy Theatre parking lot and was known as the Vegan Beer and Food Festival. Nic Adler, a vegan and the owner of iconic Roxy Theatre on Sunset Blvd had a vision for a large vegan beer festival where plant-based beer drinkers could enjoy a day of celebration that was worry-free of animal product. The concept immediately ook off and quickly grew. Today, Eat Drink Vegan is considered to be like the Vegan Coachella and is held at the Rose Bowl Stadium and Brookside Golf Course. The festival features over 100 highly curated restaurants & food vendors, 250+ beverages, and a plant-based marketplace that showcases everything from clothing & candles to packaged foods & skin care.
WHERE & WHEN
Rose Bowl Stadium / Brookside Golf Course
1001 Rose Bowl Dr
Pasadena, CA 91103
www.eatdrinkvegan.com
When: May 26, 2018
FOOD & DRINK VENDORS
Food Vendors
- Arlo’s (Austin)
- Temple of Seitan (UK)
- Herbivorous Butcher (Minneapolis)
- Sizzle Pie (Portland)
- Seabirds
- Little Pine
- Charly’s Vegan Tacos (Mexico)
- Club Mexicana (UK)
- Pizzanista
- Cena Vegan
- Monty’s Good Burger
- Ramen Hood
- Donut Friend
- The Vegan Hooligans featuring Madame Shugah
- Sage
- Shojin
- Cocobella Creamery
- Sumo Dog
- No Bones Beach Club (Seattle)
- Cycle Dogs (Seattle)
- Donna Jean (San Diego)
- Charlie’s Brownies
- Word Of Mouth
- The Vurger Co. (UK)
- Yoga-Urt
- Virtuous Pie (Portland)
- Vegatinos
- Frankenstand
- Block Party
- The Pudding Truck
- NadaMoo
- Mandoline Grill
- Beaming
- Jaycelab
- Jake’s Vegan Steaks (UK)
- Clara Cakes
- Donut Farm
- Pomodoro y Basilico (UK)
- The Dutch Weed Burger (Netherlands)
- Sgaia’s Vegan Meats (UK)
- Berben & Wolff’s (Albany)
- Yeah Dawg!
- Southern Fried Vegan
- Hearth & Olive
- Pedaler’s Fork
- Redd Bar
- Butler’s Pizza
- Beveganation
- The Falafel Factory
- Los Colorines
- Chisme Tortilleria
- Avocadamama
- Try My T
- Just Date Syrup
- Compton Vegan
- Nelly’s Organics
- Zumo Zuzhi Burriot
- Ether Elixer
- Hiit Nutrition
- Chicken Salt
- Ripple Foods
- Sunwarrior
- Smart Pressed Juice
- Modern Times
- Boochcraft
- 101 Cider
- Craftsman
- Smog City
- Three Weavers
- El Segundo
- Beachwood
- The Bruery
- Cellador Ales
- Homage
- Green Cheek
- Phantom Carriage
- Mumford
- LA Ale Works
- Mikkeller SD
- State Brewing
- Good Beer
- Dry River
- Frogtown
- Transplants
- House Beer
- Solarc
- Ace Cider
- Alesmith
- Arrow Lodge
- Arts District
- Babe’s Brew
- Brewyard
- Common Cider
- Concrete Jungle
- Drakes
- Eagle Rock
- Eel River
- Einstok
- Epic
- Founder’s
- Gunwhale Ales
- Hokulea
- Honest Abe Cider
- Indie
- Karl Strauss
- LB Beer
- Local Craft Beer
- Made West
- Offshoot
- Poseidon
- SKA
- Stone Brewing
- Telegraph
- Ten Mile
- Terreux
- Verdugo West
- Wire Tap
- Yorkshire Square
- Zona Rosa
Breweries
TICKET INFORMATION
There are two types of tickets available to purchase for Eat Drink Vegan 2018:
General Admission
– 2pm entry
– 4oz souvenir tasting glass
– unlimited pours of craft beer, wine, kombucha, cold brew, craft sodas and tea
– access to 100+ restaurants, food trucks, carts and food vendors
– shop at boutiques and body care shops
– food sold separately
– 12pm entry
– unlimited pours of all beverages, including exclusive VIP pours
– 8 oz upgraded glass
– access to the VIP lounge
– everything included in the GA ticket
– VIP exclusive food items
– access to the VIP lounge
They will also be offering fast passes. Every food vendor will have a separate fast pass line. An all day fast pass is included in VIP tickets, Early Session is 2-4:30pm and Late Session is from 4:30pm to 7pm. For more information, including buying tickets, visit Tickets.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Gates open at 12pm for VIP ticket holders and 2pm for General Admission
Last Pour is at 7pm
Passes can be upgraded once you’re at the festival (if VIP tickets are still available)
All ages
Ages 16-20 required a General Admission ticket to get in
Ages 5-15 required admission with a Child Ticket