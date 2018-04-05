LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Brown scored his fourth goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Los Angeles Kings moved into third place in the Pacific Division with a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Brown scored on a sharp-angle shot from the left circle to put the Kings one point ahead of Anaheim in the division. He set a career high with his 61st point.

Tobias Rieder also scored, and Daniel Brickley had an assist for his first point in his NHL debut. Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings’ fourth win in five games.

Matt Dumba scored for the second straight game, and Nate Prosser had a short-handed goal for the Wild, who will play Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs. Ryan Murphy and Eric Staal each had a goal, and Alex Stalock made 23 saves.

Brown got his first hat trick since Feb. 25, 2012, by scoring with 49.3 seconds left in the second.

Prosser tied it at 4-4 at 9:24 of the third period after Staal scored his 41st at 5:42 during a delayed penalty to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Rieder gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at 12:57 of the second by redirecting Christian Folin’s pass in.

Brown made it 2-all when he scored during a 5-on-3 power play at 7:42, waiting at the front of the net to score off Jeff Carter’s centering pass.

Drew Doughty had the secondary assist to become the fourth Kings defenseman with 50 in a season. Doughty also set a career high with his 60th point.

The Wild led 2-1 after the first, despite giving up the opening goal to Brown after 55 seconds when he tipped Folin’s shot.

Murphy tied the game at 1 when his shot into traffic redirected off Folin and past Quick at 3:12.

Dumba put the Wild ahead at 5:02. Quick couldn’t see through the clutter until Dumba’s shot from the blue line had already passed through his legs.

NOTES: Kings F Torrey Mitchell and D Paul LaDue did not play because of flu-like symptoms. … The Wild signed D Louis Belpedio to a two-year, entry-level contract on Thursday. Belpedio, a third-round draft pick of the Wild in 2014 who played college hockey at Miami of Ohio, could make his NHL debut on Saturday. … The Kings recalled F Jonny Brodzinski and D Oscar Fantenberg from their AHL affiliate on Thursday, but both were scratched against the Wild.

UP NEXT

Wild: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Kings: Host the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

