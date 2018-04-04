LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For a second season, Twitter will live-stream Major League Baseball games.

Twitter announced this week that it renewed its deal with the MLB to stream one out-of-market game per week for free throughout the 2018 regular season.

The first such game will be Thursday, when the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

The stream will only be available with within the U.S. The games can be watched here: live.twitter.com/MLB.

All the streamed games are on weekday afternoons. It’s unclear what Twitter paid for the deal.

According to Variety, Twitter does not have exclusive rights to the games, meaning they will also be shown on the team’s local TV broadcaster.

Last month, Facebook inked a historic deal with the MLB to exclusively stream 25 regular-season games during the 2018 season. While Facebook has streamed MLB games in the past, this is the company’s first exclusive deal and the MLB’s first digital-only national broadcast program.

U.S. professional sports leagues have been slowly wading into the digital streaming arena as more viewers cut the cord and move away from traditional cable providers.

In January, the expansion Los Angeles Football Club — which made its debut this season in Major League Soccer — reached a multi-year broadcasting agreement with YouTube TV for local broadcast rights.