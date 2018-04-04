LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people are dead Wednesday after a triple shooting at a Long Beach home.

Gunfire erupted at about midnight in the backyard of a home in the area of 53rd Street and Orange Avenues, police said. Three people were shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man died as he was being taken to the hospital, police said. A third person was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is still at large, and police have not released a description.

The street is generally quiet, according to neighbor Sergio Salinas.

“It’s normally calm,” he said. “I really don’t see anything happening around here.”

Witnesses are being questioned by police.

