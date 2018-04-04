LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored six of his 30 points in overtime and the Los Angeles Lakers swept the three-game season series against the San Antonio Spurs with a 122-112 victory on Wednesday night.

Kuzma is the first rookie in NBA history with 1,200 points, 450 rebounds and 150 3-pointers in a season. He made a 3-pointer and a sky hook to start overtime and give the Lakers a lead they would not relinquish. Los Angeles outscored the Spurs 14-4 in the period.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points for the Spurs, who lost on back-to-back nights at Staples Center and are tied with Oklahoma City for fifth place in the Western Conference, a half-game behind Utah. The Spurs and Thunder both have three games remaining.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Channing Frye scored 19 points off the bench to help the Lakers break their three-game losing streak.

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Pau Gasol had 11 points and 12 rebounds, but the Spurs lost their seventh straight on the road.

Josh Hart had a chance to win it in regulation for the Lakers, but his layup hit the back of the rim and went off the front as time expired.

The Spurs led 61-58 at halftime, paced by 14 points from Aldridge, and nine points and eight rebounds from Gasol.

Kuzma had 16 points for the Lakers in the first half, going 6 of 11 from the field. Caldwell-Pope added 10 points and five assists.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Rudy Gay had 14 points off the bench. . Manu Ginobili (rest) did not play. . San Antonio was swept by Los Angeles for the first time since 1997-98. . The Spurs’ magic number to clinch their 21st consecutive playoff berth is two.

Lakers: G Lonzo Ball missed his fourth consecutive game because of a left knee contusion. . F Brandon Ingram remains in concussion protocol and missed his third straight game. . The Lakers set a single-season franchise record with 782 3-pointers, breaking the previous mark of 774 in 2013-14. . The Lakers wore their Minneapolis throwback uniforms.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Lakers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

