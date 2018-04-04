TORRANCE (CBSLA) — It’s been a year since 16-year-old high school baseball player Jesse Esphorts was killed in a three car crash in Torrance.

Deputies say Tung Ming was chasing after suspected hit-and-run driver Daryl Hicks.

Both drivers are accused of running a red light and smashing into Jesse’s car.

Ming called 911 moments before the wreck.

The 911 operator asked Ming for the license plate three times.

Then the crash.

Attorney Robert Clayton says he’s filed a lawsuit on behalf of Jesses’s family suing both drivers and LA County who oversees the Sheriff’s Department and 911 operators.

“If any one of the actors had done the right thing, Jesse Esphorts is still alive,” said Clayton. “If one of these drivers doesn’t speed recklessly through residential streets he’s alive. The dispatcher does what she’s supposed to do and tells Mr. Ming to stop, Jesse’s alive.”

Last year the Sheriff’s Department told CBSLA there was no indication that the driver was following the vehicle in an unsafe manner. The caller sounded calm, given the hit and run he had just been involved in, and was relaying necessary information.

Clayton says Jesse’s family wants changes made within the department.

“Implement better policies and procedures and better train and supervise their employees so this type of incident won’t happen again,”said Clayton.

Jesse’s parents continue to grieve, saying times are still very hard.