LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman surrendered early Tuesday morning in Chino Hills after stealing an ambulance from a downtown Los Angeles hospital.

A Los Angeles Fire Department paramedic crew was in the process of transferring a seriously ill patient to California Hospital Medical Center at about 12:30 a.m. when the crew’s unoccupied ambulance was stolen from the parking bay, department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Police chased after the ambulance into the San Gabriel Valley, where the California Highway Patrol took over on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway at Rosemead Boulevard, near South El Monte.

The chase eventually ended in San Bernardino County, when the woman pulled over on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills at about 1:15 a.m. and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)