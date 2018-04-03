BEL AIR (CBSLA) — Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his entourage have booked the entire Four Seasons Hotel for their stay in Los Angeles — every room for three nights.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Salman is in town to talk movies with the heads of the major studios.

Just for some perspective — rooms at this hotel start at round $600 per night. There are 285 rooms total, and the presidential suites go for $10,000 and up nightly.

Government ministers and investors will hold a summit at the Four Seasons to develop their entertainment industry.

All other guests at the Four Seasons must check out by Tuesday morning.

Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch is reportedly hosting a dinner for Salman at his Bel Air home tonight.

This is the prince’s first trip to L.A. and comes a few months after Saudi Arabia confirmed that it would be lifting its 35-year ban on public cinemas.

The prince has been looking to open up new forms of industry such as entertainment, instead of relying on the kingdom’s main moneymaker — oil.