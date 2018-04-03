PHOENIX (AP) — Daniel Descalso and David Peralta became the first left-handed teammates to homer off Clayton Kershaw in the same game, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Tuesday night.

It’s just the fourth time Kershaw (0-2) has allowed two homers to left-handed hitters in the same game — the previous were multihomer efforts by Washington’s Adam Dunn, Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez and Cincinnati’s Jay Bruce.

The homers backed a strong outing from Zack Godley (1-0), who pitched seven strong innings.

John Ryan Murphy added a home run off Zach Neal as the Diamondbacks made it two in a row over the Dodgers, following their 15-inning, 8-7 triumph — a 5-hour, 45-minute marathon that didn’t end until the wee hours Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night’s follow-up went a crisp 2 hours, 48 minutes.

Arizona won its eighth straight regular-season game over the Dodgers, but Los Angeles swept the Diamondbacks in last year’s National League Division Series.

Godley, in his season debut, limited the Dodgers to one run and four hits, striking out three and walking one.

Kershaw (0-2) went six innings, giving up two runs and four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. The Dodgers ace has allowed three runs in two starts, all on solo homers. He lost on opening day 1-0 to San Francisco on Joe Panik’s home run — another shot by a lefty. Kershaw has allowed three home runs or fewer to lefties in six of his 10 previous seasons.

Los Angeles relievers Scott Alexander and Pedro Baez walked in a combined three runs in the seventh to pad Arizona’s lead.

Descalso was 2 for 14 against Kershaw before hitting a booming shot over the swimming pool in right field to put Arizona up 1-0 in the second.

The Dodgers tied it in the third when Austin Barnes led off with a double, advanced on Kershaw’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Chris Taylor flew out to deep center. But Arizona regained the lead 2-1 in its half of the third. Peralta, hitless against Kershaw in eight career at-bats, hit a leadoff home run just over the right field fence.

Arizona expanded its lead after Kershaw’s departure.

With runners at first and second and nobody out, the Diamondbacks sent reliever Jorge De La Rosa up to put down a sacrifice bunt, but Alexander walked him to load the bases. After one out, Alexander walked Ketel Marte on a 3-2 pitch to bring in a run. Baez relieved Alexander and walked Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock to score two more and Arizona led 5-1.

Murphy tacked on his solo homer in the eighth.

Alexander and Baez were among the 14 relievers who pitched in Monday night’s game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Placed 3B Jake Lamb on the 10-day disabled list with an injured left shoulder (sprained left AC joint). He was hurt making a diving catch of a foul ball in the ninth inning Monday night but stayed in the game, singled in the 15th inning and scored the tying run with a head-first dive at the plate.

RELIEF HELP

Both teams went to the minors for some help after exhausting their bullpens in the Monday night marathon. The Dodgers selected the right-hander Neal from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed right-hander Josh Fields on paternity leave. Arizona recalled right-hander Matt Koch from Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

LHP Alex Wood, who allowed one hit in eight scoreless innings but got no decision against the Giants in his season debut last Friday, takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks go with LHP Patrick Corbin, who won his first career opening day start Thursday.

