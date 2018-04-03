LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a woman they say shot a man to death outside a 24-hour coin laundromat early Tuesday in Lynwood.

The shooting was reported at 2:25 a.m. at the Free Dry Coin Laundry, 11904 Long Beach Blvd. At the time of the shooting, the laundromat was open for business and several people were inside doing their laundry.

Detectives say a woman and a man, both described as Hispanic, were arguing outside the laundromat when she pulled a gun and shot him several times.

Security video shows the woman getting into a light-colored SUV, going north on Long Beach and making a U-turn. She was last seen going south on Long Beach.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they have not yet determined whether the shooting was a domestic dispute because it’s not known yet how the suspect and victim know each other.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)