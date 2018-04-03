DEVELOPING: 4 Shot At YouTube HQ; Female Shooter Dead
Filed Under:Disney On Ice, Frozen

Discover the full story of Disney’s Frozen  like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen! Be a part of Anna’s adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join Olaf, Kristoff and Sven as they encounter wintry conditions and mystical trolls in a race to bring back summer. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, your whole family will sing along to unforgettable music and be delighted with special appearances by the Disney Princesses, Woody, Buzz, Dory and more. Experience magic at every turn and create memories to last a lifetime at Disney On Ice presents Frozen – the show worth melting for!

Show Information:
Long Beach Arena: April 19‐22, 2018
Citizens Business Bank Arena: April 26‐29, 2018

Tickets available online at DisneyonIce.com or Ticketmaster.com

