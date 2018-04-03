BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Firefighters putting out the flames from a burning car parked in a Bell Gardens shopping center early Tuesday made a grisly discovery – a body inside.

The fire was reported after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Marshalls, 5810 E. Florence Ave., just around the corner from the Bicycle Casino and a block away from the 710 Freeway.

The body was so badly burned, sheriff’s officials said it was hard to tell how the person was killed.

Sheriff’s detectives and arson investigators are now trying to determine if the death was an accident or a homicide. Detectives are also looking at fresh tire marks left on the pavement near where the car was parked.