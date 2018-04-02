(credit: FYFFest)

FYF Fest is back and better than ever! This year, Angelenos will enjoy this two day Los Angeles music festival with an array of incredible multi-genre musical artists of all kinds, including exciting headliners and an eclectic mix of new and up-and-coming artists. This is the 15th year of the festival, which will take place on July 21 and 22 at Exposition Park.



WHERE & WHEN

Exposition Park

3939 S. Figuerora St.

Las Angeles, CA 90037

(213) 747-7111

ABOUT FYF FEST FESTIVAL The Festival, which started in 2004 as a low-key showcase of local underground artists, will celebrate its 15th year! These days, it is anything but a showcase of underground talent. It has instead evolved into one of the nation’s largest music festivals and one of LA’s best. Attended by thousands, there will be multiple stages scattered throughout Exposition Park and feature music from some of today’s top talent, including Janet Jackson, St. Vincent, The XX, Florence & The Machine, Future, Jayda G, Neil Frances, Prettiest Eyes, Rhye, Youth Code and many others.

SHOW LINEUP Saturday, July 21, 2018 Against All Logic

Amber Mark

Bicep

Car Seat Headrest

Courtesy

Daphni

Florence + the Machine

Future

Glassjaw

Jayda G

JPEGMAFIA

Lena Willikens

Mount Kimbie

Protomartyr

Skating Polly

Skepta

St. Vincent

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

Sudan Archives

The Breeders

The Internet

U.S. Girls

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Sunday, July 22, 2018 Charlotte Gainsbourg

Cuco

Curtis Harding

Daniel Caesar

Destroyer (solo)

Janet Jackson

Kali Uchis

Lawrence Rothman

Lucy Dacus

Moodymann

My Bloody Valentine

NEIL FRANCES

Nils Frahm

Nina Kraviz

PachangaBoys

Palm

Prettiest Eyes

Rhye

Roman Flügel

serpentwithfeet

The xx

Yaeji

Youth Code

TICKETS/PASSES Tickets for FYF Fest 2018 are available now at the event’s website. Festivalgoers can purchase: 2 Day General Admission Passes: $249 + fees

VIP Passes: $549 + fees

Saturday General Admission Single Day Pass: $149 + fees

Sunday General Admission Single Day Pass: $149 + fees The 2 Day GA passes let you wander between all 4 stages, visit the food and drink vendors and enjoy shaded areas to sit down. The VIP passes get you access each day of the festival, and include all of the amenities of the GA passes, as well as a separate VIP entrance, VIP food and drink areas, VIP viewing of the Main Stage and Trees stage and more! Visit their pass details to learn more about the differences between each pass.

WHERE TO STAY Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown

Situated inside the stunning 73-story Wilshire Grand Center, this month-old hotel is already one of the hottest places to lay your weary head in all of Los Angeles. Expect plush accommodations, state of the art amenities, and of course, those views! Be sure to make your way up to the 73rd floor and grab a drink a Spire 73, the tallest open-air bar in the North America. The Ace Hotel

Since opening 2014, The Ace has established itself as one of the hottest destinations in downtown LA. The hotel, which occupies the former United Artists building manages to combine old-Hollywood charm with a hip, modern sensibility that’s a magnet for the cool kids. While there are plenty of dining and drinking options within walking distance of The Ace, check out Upstairs, the hotel’s ever-popular pool lounge for punch bowls, snacks, and a refreshing dip. Freehand Hotel

Situated in DTLA, this popular hotel is in the historic Commercial Exchange building and offers one of a kind suites, premium hotel rooms and incredible decor. The hotel is just an 8 minute walk from the Metro station too, and 1 mile from the STAPLES Center. It’s a short ride from Exposition Park as well.