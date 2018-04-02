WHERE & WHEN
Exposition Park
3939 S. Figuerora St.
Las Angeles, CA 90037
(213) 747-7111
www.fyffest.com
Dates: July 21 & July 22, 2018
The Festival, which started in 2004 as a low-key showcase of local underground artists, will celebrate its 15th year! These days, it is anything but a showcase of underground talent. It has instead evolved into one of the nation’s largest music festivals and one of LA’s best. Attended by thousands, there will be multiple stages scattered throughout Exposition Park and feature music from some of today’s top talent, including Janet Jackson, St. Vincent, The XX, Florence & The Machine, Future, Jayda G, Neil Frances, Prettiest Eyes, Rhye, Youth Code and many others.
Saturday, July 21, 2018
Against All Logic
Amber Mark
Bicep
Car Seat Headrest
Courtesy
Daphni
Florence + the Machine
Future
Glassjaw
Jayda G
JPEGMAFIA
Lena Willikens
Mount Kimbie
Protomartyr
Skating Polly
Skepta
St. Vincent
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks
Sudan Archives
The Breeders
The Internet
U.S. Girls
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Sunday, July 22, 2018
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Cuco
Curtis Harding
Daniel Caesar
Destroyer (solo)
Janet Jackson
Kali Uchis
Lawrence Rothman
Lucy Dacus
Moodymann
My Bloody Valentine
NEIL FRANCES
Nils Frahm
Nina Kraviz
PachangaBoys
Palm
Prettiest Eyes
Rhye
Roman Flügel
serpentwithfeet
The xx
Yaeji
Youth Code
Tickets for FYF Fest 2018 are available now at the event’s website. Festivalgoers can purchase:
2 Day General Admission Passes: $249 + fees
VIP Passes: $549 + fees
Saturday General Admission Single Day Pass: $149 + fees
Sunday General Admission Single Day Pass: $149 + fees
The 2 Day GA passes let you wander between all 4 stages, visit the food and drink vendors and enjoy shaded areas to sit down. The VIP passes get you access each day of the festival, and include all of the amenities of the GA passes, as well as a separate VIP entrance, VIP food and drink areas, VIP viewing of the Main Stage and Trees stage and more!
Visit their pass details to learn more about the differences between each pass.
Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown
Situated inside the stunning 73-story Wilshire Grand Center, this month-old hotel is already one of the hottest places to lay your weary head in all of Los Angeles. Expect plush accommodations, state of the art amenities, and of course, those views! Be sure to make your way up to the 73rd floor and grab a drink a Spire 73, the tallest open-air bar in the North America.
The Ace Hotel
Since opening 2014, The Ace has established itself as one of the hottest destinations in downtown LA. The hotel, which occupies the former United Artists building manages to combine old-Hollywood charm with a hip, modern sensibility that’s a magnet for the cool kids. While there are plenty of dining and drinking options within walking distance of The Ace, check out Upstairs, the hotel’s ever-popular pool lounge for punch bowls, snacks, and a refreshing dip.
Freehand Hotel
Situated in DTLA, this popular hotel is in the historic Commercial Exchange building and offers one of a kind suites, premium hotel rooms and incredible decor. The hotel is just an 8 minute walk from the Metro station too, and 1 mile from the STAPLES Center. It’s a short ride from Exposition Park as well.